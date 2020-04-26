X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) were up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.30, approximately 11,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 29,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBAW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

