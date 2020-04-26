X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Trading Down 0.3%

X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.03, 7,683 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 37,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund makes up approximately 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.83% of X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

