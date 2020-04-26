X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.30, approximately 96,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 327,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000.

