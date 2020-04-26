XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.48. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 694,438 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $43,687.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

