Xtera Communications (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Trading Down 8.3%

Xtera Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 21,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Xtera Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ)

Xtera Communications, Inc provides optical transport solutions worldwide. Its products include Nu-Wave Optima, a multi-purpose optical networking platform that enables multiple network configurations ranging from an unrepeatered point-to-point link to fully-meshed networks for existing or new long-haul optical transmission infrastructures, as well as remote optically pumped amplifiers, optical subsea repeaters, and branching units.

