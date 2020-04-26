Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Vertical Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

