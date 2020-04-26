Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YARIY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.96. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

