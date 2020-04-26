YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of YPF worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. 17.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YPF alerts:

YPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James cut YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

YPF opened at $3.30 on Friday. YPF SA has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF SA will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.