Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

