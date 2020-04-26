Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.74. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.02.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $43.23 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,858,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $15,051,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

