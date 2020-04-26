Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report $18.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.49 billion and the highest is $20.28 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $74.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 billion to $80.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $77.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.55 billion to $81.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,157,368,000 after acquiring an additional 287,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $794,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,953,000 after buying an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,595,000 after buying an additional 1,520,751 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

