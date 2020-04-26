Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

In related news, Director Barbara Stymiest purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,225,000 after buying an additional 11,197,529 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 1,649,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.