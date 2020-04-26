Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to Announce -$0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is ($2.06). Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $8.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $9.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.81.

BURL stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

