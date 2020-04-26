Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

