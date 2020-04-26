Zacks: Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $3,090,664.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,944 shares in the company, valued at $31,145,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $73,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

