Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.