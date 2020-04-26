Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE OUT opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.