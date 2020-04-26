Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.48. Phillips 66 posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $8.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $10.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 655.5% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 75.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

