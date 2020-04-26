Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

