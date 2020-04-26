Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,319,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $72.13 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

