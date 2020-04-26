Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) to Hold

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Get SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SHWDY opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (SHWDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.