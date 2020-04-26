Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADOCIA/S (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Get ADOCIA/S alerts:

ADOCY stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. ADOCIA/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

ADOCIA/S Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed based on novel polymers, oligomers, and small molecules to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADOCIA/S (ADOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADOCIA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOCIA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.