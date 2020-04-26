Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. FirstService has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.90 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,308,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,562,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,202,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,858,000 after purchasing an additional 149,707 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 193,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 98,038 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

