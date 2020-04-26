Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Line (NYSE:LN) to Buy

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Line alerts:

LN opened at $49.11 on Friday. Line has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Line by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Line by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 69,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Line by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Line by 76.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Line (LN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.