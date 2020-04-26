Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 478,293 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zion Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zion Oil & Gas by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 608,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Zion Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zion Oil & Gas by 841.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 687,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

