Zions Bancorporation NA’s (ZION) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Shares of ZION opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

