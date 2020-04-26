ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

