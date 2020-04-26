Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Trading Down 0.5%

Zoned Properties Inc (OTCMKTS:ZDPY)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 16,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 248% from the average session volume of 4,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, engages in operating, leasing, and managing commercial properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the properties within the medical marijuana industry. It offers project development, including architectural design and subsequent build-out, utility installation, property management, facilities management, and security system installation services, as well as strategic advisory services.

