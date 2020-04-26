Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares rose 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $169.75 and last traded at $178.06, approximately 16,846,871 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 14,093,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.09.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,113.63.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $277,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

