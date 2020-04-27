-$0.13 EPS Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Cubic posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 154.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cubic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CUB opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

