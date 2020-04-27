$0.25 EPS Expected for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SOHO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

