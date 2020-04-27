$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.93. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.59.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

