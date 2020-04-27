$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.06. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110 in the last three months. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in MSA Safety by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA opened at $98.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.13. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

