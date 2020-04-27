12,207 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of DEI opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

