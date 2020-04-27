135 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,406.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

