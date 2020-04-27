171 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $183.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

