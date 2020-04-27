23,600 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.