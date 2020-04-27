3,140 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,815,000 after purchasing an additional 437,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

SWK opened at $107.74 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

