3,610 Shares in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $105.63 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

