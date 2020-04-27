$4.30 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce earnings of $4.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $5.17. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $3.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $15.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $21.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $266.67 on Friday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

