AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKFRY. Nordea Equity Research raised AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SKFRY traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

