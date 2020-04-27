ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ABB were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $7,803,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

