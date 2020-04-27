AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,413 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $70,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,564,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,781,000 after purchasing an additional 666,883 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.26. 2,185,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,728,917. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

