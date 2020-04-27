AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $83.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

