Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 77,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

