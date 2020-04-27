Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Dawson James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.73. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.53% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

