adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €225.00 ($261.63) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €250.84 ($291.68).

ADS stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) on Monday, reaching €205.20 ($238.60). 1,161,173 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €206.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €264.77.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

