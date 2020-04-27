adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €268.00 by UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €268.00 ($311.63) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADS. HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €250.84 ($291.68).

ADS traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, hitting €205.20 ($238.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,173 shares. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €206.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €264.77.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

