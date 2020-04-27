Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.