AGNC Investment (AGNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

